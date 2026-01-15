J’khand: Ranchi Police team reach ED office over investigation into ‘assault’ case

Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) A team of the Ranchi Police on Thursday morning visited the zonal office of Enforcement Directorate here in connection with a complaint of assault against ED officials, sources said.

A former employee of the state’s drinking water and sanitation department had lodged a complaint at Ranchi's airport police station on January 12, alleging that he was “thrashed” by ED officials during interrogation into an alleged water supply scam.

A police team, including a DSP-rank officer and airport police station in-charge, arrived at the ED office here to conduct an investigation into the matter, the sources said.

The Ranchi Police, however, has not yet issued any official statement on it.

CISF personnel have been deployed near the ED office to boost security, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, alleged that under the guise of police action at the ED office, attempts could be made to tamper with and destroy crucial evidence pertaining to cases involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Information has been received that the ED's regional office located on Airport Road in Ranchi is being surrounded by @ranchipolice. The ED office contains important evidence related to thousands of crores of rupees in corruption cases involving Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM.

“There is apprehension that under the guise of police action, tampering with or destruction of these crucial pieces of evidence may be attempted," Marandi said in a post on X. PTI SAN NAM RBT