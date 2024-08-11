J''khand ration dealers threaten to go on strike, if govt fails to meet demands

Ranchi, Aug 11 (PTI) A body of ration dealers in Jharkhand on Sunday threatened to go on a strike if its demands such as a commission increase, are not fulfilled in a month.

In a state-level meeting of the Fair Price Shop Dealers Association (FPSDA) in Ranchi, the organisation alleged that its members are still deprived of the increased commission as promised by the government and said allotment of shops on a compensatory ground in case of death of a dealer is still pending.

"After the state-wide agitation in January this year, the Jharkhand government had promised to increase our commission against distribution of ration from Re 1 to Rs 1.5 per kg. Ironically, we received only 94.50 paise per kg as commission.

"According to the government, the full commission of Re 1 cannot be provided as it is yet to receive the amount of central share," the association general secretary Sanjay Kundu said.

He said dealers want their commission to be increased.

"We don't know if it is central or state share. We want our full commission," he said.

The dealers have decided that if their demands are not fulfilled in a month, they will go for another 'Ration Bandh' agitation, Kundu said.

They claimed that the government had assured them of providing shops on compensatory grounds in case of the death of a dealer but it is yet to be implemented.

"The government had also promised to convert all e-PoS machines from existing 2G network to 4G. This is also pending, causing troubles to ration dealers," Kundu said. PTI SAN BDC