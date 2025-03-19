J'khand recorded 19,551 road accidents in 4 years: Minister

Ranchi, Mar 19 (PTI) Jharkhand recorded 19,551 road accidents over the past four years, Transport Minister Deepak Birua informed the Assembly on Wednesday, adding that the government is implementing various safety measures to check such incidents.

In a written reply to Congress MLA Pradip Yadav’s question, the minister said the state recorded 19,551 accidents between 2021 and 2024, with speeding being the primary cause.

Expressing concern over the alarming rise in accidents over the past four years, Yadav sought details on the government’s efforts to reduce accidents.

"Around 32 lakh people have lost their lives in accidents across the country from 2000 to 2025, while Jharkhand alone has recorded 82,200 fatalities," Yadav said in the House.

The transport minister said 3,871 accidents occurred in 2021, 5,174 (2022), 5,315 (2023) and 5,191 in 2024.

He added that speeding accounted for 12,213 accidents between 2021 and 2023, while drunken driving caused 337 accidents during the same period.

BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal suggested that the government identify and address black spots (high-risk accident-prone areas) to reduce accidents.

Birua said, "We are taking steps to reduce accidents in the state. In a bid to stop drunken driving, 303 breath analysers have been provided to districts. We will increase its number." The minister said the government is trying to introduce road safety education in the school syllabus for creating awareness among students.

"We have identified several black spots or accident-prone areas, but more need to be located to minimise accidents further," Birua added.

During the question hour, Yadav also alleged irregularities in the purchase of battery rickshaws under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

In response, Minister Yogendra Prasad assured Yadav that an investigation is underway, and action will be taken against those found guilty. PTI SAN MNB