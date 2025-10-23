J'khand RJD congratulates Tejashwi Yadav on being named INDIA bloc's CM face for Bihar Polls

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday congratulated party leader Tejashwi Yadav for being named the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The party also congratulated Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, who was declared one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government in the eastern state.

"Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahni are both popular young faces, and the majority of Bihar's people, along with 62 per cent of the youth, will vote for the Mahagathbandhan to uproot the NDA government in the state," Jharkhand RJD general secretary and spokesperson Kailash Yadav said.

Yadav said under the leadership of Tejashwi, a visionary and progressive youth government of the Mahagathbandhan will be formed in Bihar.

"The new government will work for the creation of jobs, employment, industries, universities, teacher training institutes, technical education, and healthcare institutions. It will also stop migration," he said.

Yadav said that though the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government has been in power in Bihar for nearly two decades and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for 11 years, "they have failed to set up even a needle factory in Bihar." "The Nitish-Modi duo has worsened migration, unemployment, education, healthcare, law and order, industries, and the conditions of farmers and labourers," he alleged. PTI SAN SAN MNB