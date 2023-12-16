Jharkhand shivers as temperature dips below 10 degC

Ranchi: People of Jharkhand shivered as temperatures plummeted below the 10-degree Celsius mark across the state, a weather official said on Saturday.

The dip in the mercury was caused by northwesterly winds, he said.

Any major change in the prevailing temperature is unlikely for the next three days but thereafter it may dip further by two to three degrees Celsius, which may trigger a cold wave-like situation next week, the official said.

On Friday night, Garhwa town recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.3 degrees Celsius in Ramgarh. Ranchi shivered at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius from normal.

Chaibasa town also recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, a departure of 4.3 degrees Celsius from normal, while Bokaro recorded a night temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, a drop of 3.4 degrees Celsius from normal.

Daltonganj registered a night temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal, while Jamshedpur registered a minimum of 11.2 degrees Celsius.

"The minimum temperature in the state is hovering between 6.7 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius due to prevailing northwesterly winds. Any major change in the mercury levels is unlikely for the next three days. Subsequently, a further dip in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected from December 20," Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

The wind speed may decline after December 21 due to a possible western disturbance, which might help increase the mercury levels.

The fall in temperature might impact the standing crops, including wheat, mustard and vegetables.