J'khand Speaker discusses measures to ensure smooth functioning of assembly during Winter Session

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of the state administration to discuss measures for ensuring the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Winter Session.

The Winter Session will be held from December 5 to 11. There will be five working days during the session.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Mahato said that the senior officials have been asked for their cooperation to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the session.

"The officials have been directed to ensure that the answers to the questions raised by the members in the House are well-prepared and accurate and so that the respective ministers can reply properly," the Speaker said.

He said the Bills that would be tabled in the assembly should be made available to the assembly secretariat two-three days in advance.

"Many a time, members of the House do not get the copies of the Bills on time. They need time to study those for a healthy discussion," he said.

The Speaker said that law and order, basic amenities and medical facilities during the session were also discussed during the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and Principal Secretary of Home Department Vandana Dadel were among those present in the meeting. PTI SAN SAN ACD