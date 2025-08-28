J’khand Speaker expresses concern over frequent proceeding disruptions; adjourns assembly sine die

Ranchi, Aug 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday expressed concern over repeated disruptions during the four-day monsoon session.

Adjourning the House sine die, he urged the members that people's voice should be given priority at least during the Question Hour.

"Amidst the proceedings of the House, a painful outcome also emerges, which becomes necessary to share on this occasion. It has been observed that many members often prioritise party directives over their commitment to the public and local issues," Mahato said.

Not a single Question Hour took place during the session due to the uproarious scenes created by opposition as well as the ruling members in the House.

He added, "When we as elected representatives sideline public expectations and merely follow party commands, it does not seem appropriate for this House or for democracy." Mahato said the dignity of democratic institutions can be preserved only when every member fulfils their responsibility towards the people with impartiality.

"I would like to urge members that the voice of the people should be given priority, at least during the Question Hour, rising above partisan politics," he said.

During the four-day session, which started on August 22, as many as 324 questions were approved, including 107 short-notice questions, 183 starred questions and 34 unstarred questions.

Besides approving 70 notices for Zero Hour, 34 private member Bills were also received during the session, he added.

Mahato said a supplementary budget and five key bills were also passed in the Assembly.

The Jharkhand Assembly also passed a resolution unanimously to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for veteran tribal leader and former chief minister Shibu Soren, he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB