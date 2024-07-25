J’khand Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session starting Friday

Ranchi, Jul 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Thursday convened an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Monsoon session, scheduled to commence on July 26 and conclude on August 2.

This session marks the final assembly gathering before the state heads into elections later this year.

Present at the meeting were Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Minister Rameshwar Oraon, AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto, and CPI(ML) Liberation legislator Vinod Singh.

However, the BJP was notably absent, with Speaker Mahto mentioning that Ranchi MLA CP Singh arrived late, speculating that he might have been designated as the party's representative. PTI NAM/SAN SAN MNB