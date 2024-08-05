J’khand teachers stage protest for MACP implementation

Ranchi, Aug 5 (PTI) A section of primary and middle school teachers on Monday staged 'fast unto death' agitation near Raj Bhavan here in support of their various demands including implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP).

Large numbers of teachers under the banner of Akhil Jharkhand Prathamik Sikshak Sangh (AJPSS) gathered near Raj Bhavan and raised slogans against the state government.

AJPSS president Anup Kesari said that other state government employees are getting benefits of the MACP but teachers are deprived of this.

"Why this double standard policy for the teachers? Even the teachers of Bihar are getting benefits of MACP," Kesari said.

The teachers are also demanding the option of transfer to home district in inter-district transfer.

AJPSS spokesperson Nasim Ahmad said that there are around 45,000 government primary and middle school teachers in the state.

"The teachers from each district would come here in Ranchi according to their provided dates and participate in the agitation," he said.