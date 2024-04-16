J'Khand: Three held for killing widow

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Apr 16 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested for killing a 50-year-old widow, who had accused minor sons of two of them of raping her 19-year-old deaf-mute daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The woman identified as Kalawati Devi was killed on Sunday while she was working in her sugarcane field at Kundgadi village, around 80 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, he said.

Senha police station in-charge Vedant Shankar said that the woman was killed while she was working on her farmland. "All three accused have been arrested and sent to jail on Monday," he said.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that Devi was killed in revenge for lodging a complaint after her deaf and mute daughter was raped.

On the complaint of Devi, two minor accused were held and sent to observation home, police said.

"We also suspect she might have killed in revenge by the persons whose sons were involved in the alleged rape of her daughter," Shankar said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG