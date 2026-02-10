J'khand: Three missing girls from Ranchi rescued

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) Three minor girls, including two sisters, who had gone missing from Ranchi, were rescued on Tuesday, police said.

The two minor sisters, who had been missing since February 8, were rescued from Ranchi Railway Station within 24 hours, they said.

“We have rescued both the missing girls. Police traced them after an extensive search operation, and with the help of technical assistance. They have been handed over to their guardians,” said Ramnarayan Singh, officer-in-charge of Ratu police station.

The girls had reportedly left home to visit a shop on February 8, and police were informed about their disappearance the next day.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl, who had been missing since February 4, was also rescued on Tuesday. She had gone missing from Girijatoli village in Dibdih area after stepping out of her maternal uncle’s house for some work.

Hatia DSP P K Mishra said police recovered the girl on Tuesday near Premashray under the jurisdiction of Chutia police station. She was handed over to her family members. PTI RPS RBT