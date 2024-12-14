J'khand to be taken forward by strengthening all sections of society: CM

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said his government would take the state forward by strengthening all sections of the society.

Soren said his government made all efforts to empower women in the state.

Jharkhand became the first state in the country, which has increased the monthly financial assistance to women to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,000 under 'Maiyan Samman Yojana', the CM claimed.

Soren was speaking at a government function at Bhognadih in Sahibganj, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 331 projects worth around Rs 350 crore for Sahibganj and Pakur districts.

He also distributed assets worth around Rs 187 crore among beneficiaries of various government schemes in the two districts.

The CM said that the people of Jharkhand have again elected ‘Abua Sarkar (our government)’ and voted for the state's dignity, development of tribals, farmers, workers, women and protection of 'jal, jungle and jamin' (water, forest and land).

“The state’s mineral resources strengthen the country’s economy but there has not been any change in the lifestyle of the poor, tribals and original inhabitants of the state. Jharkhand remained backward. We will all work together to delete the stigma of backwardness and take the state forward by strengthening all sections of the society,” Soren said.

“We have linked more than 50 lakh women with the 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' under which Rs 1,000 assistance was given to them. Jharkhand has become the first state in the country, which is honouring the struggle of women by increasing monthly assistance amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500,” he said.

Soren said that his government would not run from Ranchi but from villages.

“We will again launch the Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) programme to resolve the issues of villagers,” he added. PTI SAN SAN BDC