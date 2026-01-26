J'khand to play leading role in achieving developed India goal by 2047: Governor

Ranchi, Jan 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday said that the state will play a leading role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047 with its natural and mineral resources, youthful energy, and rich cultural heritage.

Gangwar was addressing a gathering in Ranchi's Morabadi Ground after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Jharkhand is steadily progressing in every field. Whether it is investment in basic infrastructure, strengthening the energy sector, innovation in industries and businesses, improvements in the fields of education and health, or the implementation of new reforms in agriculture, new opportunities are emerging in every sector," he said.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is rapidly advancing towards achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047, the governor said.

"I am fully confident that Jharkhand -- endowed with natural and mineral resources, youthful energy, and a rich cultural heritage -- will play a leading role in this historic journey of development," Gangwar said.

He said that the Centre conferred the prestigious Padma Bhushan (posthumously) on the late "Dishom Guru" (leader of the land) Shibu Soren for his contribution, which is a matter of pride for the state of Jharkhand. PTI SAN NN