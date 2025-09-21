J'khand trade body poll: 21 members elected for executive committee

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) Twenty-one members were declared winners for the executive committee of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), after the annual election held here on Sunday, an official said.

The 21-member executive committee will now choose the new chairman of FJCCI within a week.

FJCCI election committee chairman Vikas Singh said the voting started at 9 am, and 2,527 electors out of 4,070 eligible voters turned up till 5 pm.

A total of 44 members were in the fray.

"The counting of votes started around 6 pm," he said. PTI SAN RBT