J'khand train accident: Railways makes Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia payment to family of deceased

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) The Railways made an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the two deceased passengers of 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail, which derailed near Barabamboo station in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the South Eastern Railway said.

The Railways also paid Rs one lakh each to the eight people who suffered minor injuries.

The SER said in a statement that the kin of the deceased passengers - P Bikash and Ajit Kumar Samal, both of Odisha's Rourkela - were granted an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each.

The derailment of 18 coaches of 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur in the early morning of Monday caused the death of two passengers and minor injuries to eight others, the SER said.

Among the injured are two women and six men, it said. PTI AMR NN