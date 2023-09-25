J’khand tribals celebrate Karam festival with traditional fervour

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) People from Jharkhand's tribal community on Monday celebrated Karam, also known as Karma festival, with traditional fervour.

Advertisment

One of biggest festivals after Sarhul, the tribals worship the Karam tree on the occasion and pray to mother nature to ensure rich harvest after the kharif season. Also, sisters pray for the wellbeing of their brothers on the occasion.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan participated in Karam Mahotsav, organised by the department of tribal and regional languages of Ranchi University.

"Karam, also known as Karma festival, reflects the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the country," the governor said.

Advertisment

Radhakrishnan said the festival depicts the deep and unbreakable relationship between the nature and humans. "Our tribal brothers and sisters are the true protectors of nature. They honour and respect the nature and give message of its protection to the world," he said.

He said that today the whole world is facing various environmental challenges due to global warming and in such a situation Karma Puja sets a better example for the whole world.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also extended greetings on the occasion of Karam festival.

He wrote on X, "Karam festival is a symbol of our rich culture that has been going on for centuries. May this holy festival, which reflects the unity of human life with nature and the utmost love and respect between brothers and sisters, bring happiness in the lives of all of you. I wish you all to remain healthy, happy and prosperous." On the occasion, tribals clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and leaves. In the evening, they worship the Karam tree, said Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda.

"The festival is celebrated for three different reasons. After the sowing season is over during Kharif, farmers expect good harvest. So, we worship Karam tree praying for good harvest. This is also important for brothers and sisters. Sisters fast and pray for wellbeing their brothers," he said. He said the third one is related to Karma. "The festival is also known as Karma festival as it inspires people to do good deeds in life," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB