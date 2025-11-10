J'khand tribals threaten rail-road blockade in Saranda on Nov 16 against wildlife sanctuary proposal

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 10 (PTI) Tribals from various villages in Saranda forest area of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district have threatened to block key rail and road routes on November 16 to protest against the proposed move to declare the region a wildlife sanctuary, members of a newly formed tribal outfit said on Monday.

The outfit — Kolhan, Porahat, Saranda Bachao Samity — said the blockade would target "strategic locations" to halt the transport of mineral ores from Saranda and Porahat to other parts of the country.

"We will stage this economic blockade by disrupting movement of rail and road routes strategically to stop movement of mineral ores from the Saranda and Porahat region to other parts of the country," samity secretary Budhram Laguri said.

"It would be a day-long protest to draw the attention of the central government and the Supreme Court to our genuine issues of livelihood which would be threatened after declaring the forest area as a wildlife sanctuary," Laguri added.

Traditional heads from several villages falling under Saranda forest areas on October 14 took part in a protest rally at Chaibasa, the district headquarter of West Singhbhum, under the banner of Adivasi Munda Samaj Vikas Samity against the proposed declaration of Saranda forest as a sanctuary following Supreme Court's directive.

Quoting constitutional provisions, Laguri said Article 244(A) and the Fifth Schedule were designed to safeguard tribal interests.

"The Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) should advise the governor on matters affecting Scheduled Tribes. Only then can a decision on Saranda be made," he said.

On October 8, the Supreme Court had directed the Jharkhand government to declare the Saranda forest a wildlife sanctuary, citing the need to protect its unique biodiversity from illegal mining and deforestation. PTI ANB MNB