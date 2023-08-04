J’khand ULBs missed grant of Rs 253 cr for not holding polls on time: CAG

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) Jharkhand urban local bodies (ULBs) missed a Rs 253.46 crore grant under the 14th Finance Commission for not conducting elections on time, according to a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The report said that elections were pending for 18 to 50 months in 15 ULBs, where development works were being carried out either by administrators or special officers.

“The ULBs were deprived of grants amounting to Rs 253.46 crore from the 14th Finance Commission during the financial year 2015-16 to 2019-20 due to not conducting elections on time,” the report said.

It also mentioned how Ranchi’s ambitious drainage and sewerage system could not be completed in 17 years, despite spending several crores of rupees on the project.

“The project, which was started in June 2005, could not be completed till August 2022. The deadline to complete the project was till September 2017, which was later extended to March 2019 and then January 2023. The primary objective of the project has failed,” the report said.

The report said that state lost the central assistance in the Harmu river rejuvenation and conservation project.

The guidelines of the National River Conservation Plan were not followed despite suggestions by the IIT-Mumbai. "Due to which, Jharkhand was deprived of central assistance of Rs 55.03 crore," the CAG report said.