J’khand unit of trade unions to hold two rallies in Ranchi on Tuesday

Ranchi, May 19 (PTI) A joint forum of trade unions in Jharkhand on Monday announced plans to hold two rallies in Ranchi on Tuesday in support of their 17-point charter of demands, which includes a call to repeal four labour codes.

The unions also confirmed that their Jharkhand units would participate in a nationwide agitation scheduled for July 9.

Ashok Yadav of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said, "The nationwide agitation was earlier scheduled for May 20 but was rescheduled to July 9 because of the current situation in the country following the Pahalgam attack." He said they have begun preparation for the agitation in July.

"As part of it, we have decided to take out two rallies in Ranchi on Tuesday in support of our 17-point charter of demands, including the repeal of the four labour codes. The rallies will begin at Sainik Market and Kutchery Chowk and will conclude at Albert Ekka Chowk," he told a press conference.

Leaders and members of several trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, AICCTU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, and UTUC were present at the press conference.

The unions strongly criticised the four labour codes — the Wage Code, Social Security Code, Industrial Relations Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code — describing them as an assault on workers’ rights. PTI SAN SAN MNB