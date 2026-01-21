J''khand: Welspun proposes Rs 300cr in plastic, CM holds talks with Lulu group head, Infosys official

Ranchi, Jan 21 (PTI) Welspun World has proposed an investment of Rs 300 crore in Jharkhand’s plastic manufacturing sector during a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Davos, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Soren also held discussions with Infosys Global EVP Ashiss Das on digital skilling, technology-driven growth and AI-led mining transformation in the state.

He interacted with Yusuff Ali, founder and managing director of the Lulu Group, a retail conglomerate with operations across India and multiple international markets, the statement said.

A meeting was held between the CM and Welspun World's founder and chairman BK Goenka.

During the discussions, the state delegation led by Soren presented details of the proposed plastic park at Deoghar and outlined the industrial infrastructure, policy support and ease-of-doing-business framework.

“Welspun World showed interest in exploring investment opportunities in PVC-based plastics manufacturing within the proposed cluster,” the official statement said.

The company is expected to send a technical and leadership team to Jharkhand in the near future for site visits, feasibility assessments and detailed evaluations.

“The company also expressed interest in Jharkhand’s potential in critical minerals and logistics sectors that are increasingly central to India’s industrial and energy-transition ambitions,” it said.

During the interaction, Ali proposed exploring the sourcing of Jharkhand’s agriculture-based produce and forest-based products through Lulu Group’s global retail network.

“The proposal aims to facilitate access for Jharkhand’s products to national and international markets, creating direct economic benefits for the state’s farmers, women-led self-help groups (SHGs), and communities engaged in forest produce-based livelihoods,” the release said.

To take these discussions forward, a high-level delegation from the Lulu Group is expected to visit Jharkhand in the near future to undertake a detailed assessment of the state's production, aggregation, and sourcing capabilities, it added.