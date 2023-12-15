J’khand: Winter assembly session begins

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) The five-day winter session of the Jharkhand assembly began on Friday.

The House assembled for around an hour and was adjourned till December 18 after obituary references.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto told the House that there would be five sittings during the session, in which the second supplementary budget for the 2023-24 fiscal will be tabled and two days have been allocated for state bills.

He urged members of the ruling and the opposition parties to ensure smooth functioning of the House in the interest of the people of the state.

Mahto congratulated senior BJP leader Amar Bauri for being appointed as leader of the opposition and Mandu legislator Jaiprakash Bhai Patel as whip of the opposition in the House.

He also congratulated Bebi Devi, wife of former education minister Jagarnath Mahto, for her victory in the Dumri bypoll.

The members observed silence in memory of personalities like Cardinal Telesphore P Toppo, MS Swaminathan, renowned agricultural scientist and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution, cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi.

Earlier, BJP held a protest at the portico of the assembly entrance, seeking a CBI probe into the huge cash recovery from the premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu and his arrest.

BJP legislator Anant Ojha said that they also demanded a reply from the Hemant Soren government on the Dheeraj Sahu issue during the session.

The ruling party legislators, however, said that the BJP was making hue and cry over the issue, while the income tax department has so far not submitted any official report on this. PTI SAN BDC