J’khand woman who left husband, children to live with man she met on Instagram brought home: Police

Dumka (Jharkhand), Feb 11 (PTI) A woman, who deserted her husband and three children in Jharkhand’s Dumka and left for Andhra Pradesh a month ago to live with a man she met on Instagram, was brought back by the police, an officer said on Wednesday.

The police began an investigation after her husband lodged a missing diary.

After reaching Machilipatnam in the southern state, she found that the man was a daily wage earner, and not rich, as he had claimed on the communications with her on social media, the officer said.

After being persuaded by her parents, the 30-year-old woman agreed to return, and her husband also accepted her, Saraiyahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rajendra Kumar told PTI.

"The woman's husband lodged a missing persons report on January 12 about his wife. He had also informed the police that his wife used to talk to a man on Instagram for a long time and the couple had heated arguments over this issue," Kumar said.

Acting on this lead, the local police sent a team based on technical surveillance to Andhra Pradesh and traced the woman at Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

"The woman had developed a relationship with the man on social media, believing in his claim of belonging to a rich family. She had left her family and children for Andhra Pradesh with a plan to settle down with the man," the police officer added.

The woman has two sons aged 8 and 9 years, and a four-year-old daughter.

During questioning, the woman told the police that on reaching Machilipatnam, she found that the man lived in a thatched hut and was, in reality, a daily wage earner.

"She was hesitant to return with us and preferred to stay in Andhra Pradesh working in a cloth factory. However, after being coaxed by her parents, she agreed to return to her family and children. Her husband has also accepted her," the police officer said. PTI ANB NN