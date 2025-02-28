J'khand workers among those feared trapped under Uttarakhand avalanche

Ranchi, Feb 28 (PTI) Workers from Jharkhand are also among those feared trapped under an avalanche that buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, an official said.

The exact number of workers from Jharkhand or their details, however, are not known.

"There have been reports of several workers working under BRO in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district being trapped under a broken glacier," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a post on X.

The labourers were working to clear snow near the high-altitude border village of Mana in Chamoli when the avalanche hit their camp between Mana and Badrinath.

Soren said: "According to information, relief and rescue operations are being carried out by BRO, ITBP and others. I pray for the safety of all workers from Marang Buru (supreme tribal deity) who have been affected by this incident." When contacted, State Labour Commissioner, Sanjeev Besra, however, said he was not in a position to comment on the issue at present.

Forty-one BRO workers were trapped under an avalanche near the high-altitude border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The snowslide had initially buried 57 men but 16 were pulled out safely.

Mana, three kilometres from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres. PTI NAM NN