J’khand's development possible with Centre & state’s mutual cooperation: Governor

Ranchi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said the all-round development of the state’s people is possible only with mutual cooperation between the Centre and the state.

The newly elected government will work to carry forward the healthy tradition of the federal structure, said Gangwar while addressing the maiden session of Jharkhand assembly.

"All-round development of the people of the state is possible only with mutual cooperation between the Centre and the state. We all are in favour of this belief. Our government will work to carry forward the healthy tradition of the federal structure," Gangwar said.

He urged the members to work together with dedication and commitment keeping in mind the sentiments and aspirations of the people.

"People have given their mandate for a strong and stable government. By giving special importance to the deprived, the government is committed to giving equal rights and security to everyone and bring prosperity to every doorstep," he said.

The government will adopt legal recourse to get back the outstanding amount of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore of Jharkhand lying with the central government and its companies, he said.

In the previous assembly, the government had passed a Bill raising the quota of OBCs to 27 per cent, Scheduled Tribes to 28 per cent, and Scheduled Castes to 12 per cent, besides a resolution for a Sarna religious code, the governor said.

"The Bill has been sent to the Centre for approval, which is currently lying with the home ministry. The government will make all its efforts to get them approved," he said.

Gangwar said he strongly believes that all would work with full dedication for the creation of a prosperous and progressive Jharkhand.

The four-day assembly session started on Monday and will conclude on Thursday. The first two days of the session witnessed the oath-taking of all 81 members and the election of a new Speaker for the House. PTI SAN SAN MNB