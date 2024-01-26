J'khand's in R-Day parade showcases skill of tribal women in Tasar silk production

New Delhi: Jharkhand's tableau in the Republic Day parade on Friday showcased the skill of tribal women in the production of Tasar silk.

The tableau came alive with depictions of Tasar moth rearing, cocoon production, weaving and the modern journey of Tasar garments from design to global distribution.

Complemented by the state's cultural troupe, the performance exuded the vibrant spirit of Jharkhand through the "jhumar" folk dance and indigenous music.

Jharkhand stands as the main producer of Tasar silk in India with its natural abundance of Tasar food plants and favourable weather.

Jharkhand has also applied for the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) tag for its Tasar Silk.