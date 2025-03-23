JKMSCL services extended to SKIMS to curb lapse of procurement funds

Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Health Minister Sakina Itoo has said the services of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) have been extended to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) to overcome the problem of lapse of funds meant for procurement.

The minister, however, said the hospital, established in Soura area of Srinagar in 1976, continues to be an autonomous institution. In a written reply to a starred question by National Conference legislator Farooq Ahmad Shah in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the minister said it was observed that the internal procurement mechanisms were insufficient and extremely sluggish to meet the requirements of the SKIMS.

Over 34.16 per cent of funds were lapsed in 2021-22, 21.72 per cent in 2022-23 and 34.22 per cent in 2023-24, she said, adding, therefore, the services of dedicated procurement agency for all health institutions of Jammu and Kashmir has been extended to the SKIMS as well in order to strengthen and support the institute and in the interest of patient care.

“This decision will facilitate timely, efficient and effective procurement of machinery and equipment for SKIMS and in turn strengthen the patient care and service delivery system of the hospital,” the minister said.

She said that necessary changes had to be made to bring in transparency and efficiency in the functioning of SKIMS, Soura.

“SKIMS continues to be an autonomous institution. The existing institutional structures and frameworks remain exactly the same. This is true both for SKIMS as a tertiary care hospital and SKIMS as a deemed university,” the minister said.

She said it continues to grant degrees as per SKIMS (Grant of Degrees) Act, 1983. Further the budget allocation for the SKIMS continues to be charged on the grants of the health budget as was previously.

As per the First Schedule of Government Business Rules of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the subject of SKIMS was assigned to the Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME) and post re-organization the same continued vide Transaction of Business Rules-2019 issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on August 27, 2020.

“So, there is no change vis-a-vis transaction of business rules of SKIMS,” she said.

With respect to appointments and promotions, the minister said it was observed that vacancies both in gazetted, including faculty and non-gazetted positions, had piled up over the years.

In order to support and strengthen the institution in the interest of patient care and to make the recruitment and promotion processes transparent, time bound and merit based, the services and expertise or two dedicated recruitment agencies, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), have been provided to fill up the vacancies, Itoo said.

The minister said a dedicated SKIMS Cell was established by the government on June 28 last year to ensure fast track disposal of all matters pertaining to the hospital.

The SKIMS under administrative control of the Health and Medical Education department had and will in future have several advantages like expeditious disposal of matters, coordination and collaboration, resource allocation, training and education and policy alignment. PTI TAS AS AS