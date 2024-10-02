JKPCC pays tributes to Gandhi and Shastri, vows to carry forward their legacy

Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday commemorated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and resolved to carry forward the legacy of both leaders in building a peaceful and united India.

During the event held at the party headquarters in Jammu, floral tributes were presented to both Gandhi and Shastri in recognition of their immense contributions to the nation. The event was presided over by JKPCC vice-president Raman Bhalla with senior vice-president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also in attendance.

Bhalla stressed the enduring relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy. "Gandhiji's principles of non-violence and tolerance are as relevant today as they were during the freedom struggle, especially in a world plagued by violence and conflict," he said. The Congress leader noted India's global reputation as a beacon of democracy and non-violence, attributing it to Gandhi's ideals, which continue to inspire nations around the world.

"Gandhi Ji was a torchbearer of peace, religious harmony, non-violence, and truth. His birthday, declared the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations, reminds us that his ideology is essential for the unity and integrity of our country," Bhalla added, urging those who believe in Gandhi's values to uphold and strengthen them in today's divisive times.

Turning to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhalla praised his unwavering dedication and integrity.

"Shastri Ji was not only an outstanding freedom fighter but also a symbol of honesty and national commitment during his tenure as prime minister. His leadership, especially during the 1965 war, remains etched in our memories," Bhalla said.

Sharma, too, paid homage to Gandhi, recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighters under his leadership.

"Gandhi’s vision of an India based on equality and justice became the foundation of our vibrant democracy," Sharma remarked.

He also honoured Shastri for his iconic slogan, "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" and his role in leading the nation to victory during the 1965 war.

"Gandhi Ji's philosophy offers the world a solution to violence and conflict," Sharma emphasised.

The party concluded the event by passing a resolution, committing to carry forward the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri to ensure a peaceful and united India.

Speaking to reporters, Bhalla said an alliance government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir as people have fully voted for the coalition. PTI AB RPA