JKPSC rejects allegation of bias in Judicial Services (Main) exam

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission on Thursday rejected allegations of bias and manipulations in the Civil Services Judicial (Main) examination, asserting that the process was fair.

The commission issued the statement after the Apni Party, headed by former minister Altaf Bukhari, expressed concern over the disproportionate shortlisting of candidates in the examination and called for a probe into the matter.

"JKPSC puts on record that the examinations are conducted in a completely fair manner with no scope for bias, manipulation, or external influence. The selection and recruitment of individual candidates are made strictly as per merit and under rules irrespective of their religion, region, language etc," it said in a statement here.

The commission said the examinations are conducted with complete fairness and full transparency, strictly in accordance with established rules and procedures.

"Every candidate is treated equally, and the process is governed by robust safeguards that leave no scope for bias, manipulation, or external influence. The evaluation process is conducted at the highest possible standards of confidentiality and security.

"It is designed to be completely impenetrable, ensuring that the evaluator cannot, at any point, ascertain the identity of the candidate whose answer sheet is being evaluated, thus ensuring a fool-proof process," the statement said.

JKPSC asserted that strict anonymity and an uncompromising framework of the commission guarantee complete objectivity and leave no room for influence, interference, or bias. "The commission embodies integrity, fairness, and moral responsibility in both letter and spirit," it said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Judicial (Main) exam was held from November 16 to 26 in Jammu and Srinagar.

The statement from the commission came close on the heels of Bukhari questioning the fairness of the exam.

"It is a matter of serious concern that only 13 out of 124 candidates from Kashmir have been shortlisted for the viva voce stage of the Civil Services (Judicial) Mains Examination, while the remaining 111 candidates belong to the Jammu division," he said.

Demanding a fair probe into the matter, he said, "The candidates from the Valley who have been dropped have rightly alleged serious irregularities and a lack of transparency in the examination results." "Given the stark regional imbalance reflected in the results, these concerns cannot be dismissed and deserve fair and impartial investigation," he said and sought L-G Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's intervention in the matter. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD