JK's Bungus Valley being developed as offbeat tourism destination: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced that the Bungus Valley in Kupwara district is being developed as an offbeat tourism destination with development works totaling Rs 72 lakh proposed for the area.

Responding to a query from Jammu and Kashmir Assembly member Sheikh Khursheed during Question Hour, Abdullah said the approved allocation for the plan for 2024-25 is Rs 30 lakh.

"To promote Bungus as an offbeat destination, the tourism department has proposed development works amounting to Rs 72 lakh under the capex budget 2024-25," the chief minister said.

"However, all land in the Bungus Valley falls under the Forest Department's jurisdiction and we have engaged with the deputy commissioner of Kupwara to identify suitable land parcels for these proposed works," he said.

Once the Forest Department identifies the parcels, permissions and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) will be sought through the Parivesh portal for forest clearance, he added.

"In order to preserve the ecological balance, the focus remains on avoiding construction of large buildings and hotels. Our goal is to develop the area as an eco-tourism destination," Abdullah said.

He also outlined plans to provide basic recreational facilities, rain shelters, public conveniences, signage, lighting and waste disposal facilities for visitors.

Legislators Mir Saifullah, Darshan Singh and Javaid Ahmed posed supplementary questions.

To support the livelihoods of local shepherd nomads and other residents of the Bungus Valley, the Department of Tourism has initiated the registration process for paying guest houses, Abdullah said.

"This initiative aims to preserve and promote local culture, traditions and cuisine, offering an immersive travel experience for tourists," he said.

As of now, 19 paying guest houses in proximity to the Bungus Valley are registered with the Department of Tourism, the chief minister said.