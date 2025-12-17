JK's financial dependence on Centre increased after becoming UT: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir's financial dependence on the Centre has increased after it was made a union territory.

The chief minister was reacting to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement about the need for states to ensure fiscal discipline for reducing the debt-GDP ratio.

"Jammu and Kashmir is not financially self sufficient. We are largely dependent on the Centre for financial resources. This dependency, instead of reducing, has increased after we were made a UT," Abdullah, who is also JK's finance minister, told reporters here.

"As a state, we used to get state share from Central taxes which we do not get now. So, we have to directly transfer a lot of budgetary burden to the Centre.

"However, we have tried out best to ensure that there is laxity in financial discipline," he said.

On promotion of adventure tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said his government was doing everything possible in this regard but places highest emphasis on safety and security of the people.

"We are doing our best... But we are also ensuring that there should be security and safety of the people. We saw recently, probably somewhere in Uttarakhand, that a man went for bungee jumping without tying the rope. We don't want such a thing happening here," he said.

Abdullah, on promoting hidden tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, said there was a need to reopen the known destinations first.

"We are promoting tourism but so many destinations are still closed for tourists. When you go to Gulmarg, you cannot go too far from Gondola on either side, you cannot go to Drung. Doodhpathri destination is closed. Open all these places first," he said.

On Kashmir's electricity crisis, Abdullah said the power generation in the UT has fallen significantly due to decrease in water discharge in the river bodies.

"We know it is very cold here and people need to keep themselves warm but they should use the electricity judiciously," he added. PTI MIJ NB NB