J&K's progress lies in joint efforts of Centre, UT govt: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Apr 19 (PTI) Asserting the progress of Jammu and Kashmir lies in the joint efforts of the Centre and his government, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday assured people that they will continue to work in collaboration for their better future.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new multi-storeyed Municipal Parking Complex in Kathua alongside Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Abdullah reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir's progress lies in cooperation between the Central government and his regime.

“From here (Kathua), I want to convey to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the progress of Jammu and Kashmir lies in the fact that the J&K government and the Central government work together for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The chief minister said that providing essential services such as clean drinking water, electricity, better roads, healthcare and education remains his government's foremost responsibility.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that we will continue to work in collaboration with the Central government to ensure a better future for our citizens,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of continuity in governance, Abdullah said, “My priority is to complete the projects already underway and to maintain the ongoing momentum of development.” He also acknowledged the announcement of a major project by the Union minister in memory of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that my government will extend full support to the Union government to realise this vision (of constructing a sports complex in his memory),” Abdullah said.

“We will build such world-class infrastructure that one day instead of watching IPL matches on television, people will watch them live in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Urging citizens to make use of the newly inaugurated facility, Abdullah said, “Please use this parking complex — it ensures your vehicle stays clean and safe. Let us all benefit from this modern infrastructure.” PTI TAS AS AS