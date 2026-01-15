J&K's R-day tableau to display crafts, folk dances amid backdrop of samavar, Basholi paintings

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir tableau, set to roll down Kartavya Path on Republic Day, will present the Union Territory as a seamless cultural continuum, blending age-old craftsmanship with living folk performance traditions into a single narrative.

While one side of the float will glow with the splendour of ancestral arts, showcasing a traditional samavar (Kashmiri kettle), polished and intricately engraved, alongside cascading Kani shawls woven with story-laden precision, the other side will flow forward as stillness gives way to rhythm, with the fusion of rabab, santoor and flute filling the air.

Conceptualised, designed and fabricated by Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur, and produced by Natrang Jammu, the tableau, themed 'Handicrafts and Folk Dances of Jammu & Kashmir,' will celebrate both the timeless craft heritage and folk culture and the evolving identity of a 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir.' "The tableau will be like a silken tapestry, revealing Jammu and Kashmir as a singular cultural continuum, where craftsmanship and performance merge into one radiant narrative," Thakur told PTI here.

Hand-knotted carpets rising in rich geometric harmony, along with walnut-wood carvings revealing deep and delicate filigree shaped by patient hands, will also form part of the tableau's display of Kashmir handicrafts.

"Papier-mache artefacts will shimmer in vibrant hues, and Pahari miniature paintings, most notably the bold Basohli style, will radiate refined aesthetics nurtured over centuries," Thakur said.

Together, these elements will pay quiet tribute to the artisans whose chisels, looms and brushes continue to keep these traditions alive, he said.

Complementing this intricate artistry, saffron blossoms will emerge as the soul of Kashmir in bloom. "Purple fields and crimson threads will proclaim a timeless identity, each fragile strand holding within it the sun, soil and silent splendour of generations," Thakur said.

Further, the fusion of rabab, santoor and flute will fill the air, while performers in resplendent traditional attire will animate the space with the gentle grace of Rouf, the thunderous vitality of Kud, and the exuberant expressions of Pahari, Bhadarwahi and Gojri folk dances," he added.

A 15-member team of handcraft and folk artists will be atop the tableau. "The tableau is almost complete. The work on it had begun in December," he said.

Over the years, Jammu and Kashmir's Republic Day tableaux have traced the region's journey, from depicting development and change in 2022, to articulating the idea of 'Naya Kashmir' after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2023, and showcasing handicrafts and saffron cultivation at Bharat Parv 2024. In 2025, the tableau once again brought together scenic beauty, cultural heritage and creative vitality.