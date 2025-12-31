JK's twin border districts of Poonch-Rajouri see decline in terror incidents in 2025

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a decline in terror-related incidents in 2025, with security forces intensifying counter operations and busting several hideouts, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

The security forces also saw major success against narco-terror as they busted a number of drug trafficking networks and seized huge quantities of narcotics, including heroin smuggled from across the border, the officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Shafqat Hussain said police recorded significant operational and enforcement achievements during 2025 in countering terrorism, narcotics control, crime disposal and public outreach.

"Intelligence-led operations, close coordination with sister security agencies and active public cooperation contributed to improved security and law and order across the district," he said.

Two police-generated intelligence-based operations, along with the Army, led to four Pakistani terrorists being neutralised, busting of six terrorist hideouts and recovery of large quantities of arms, ammunition, grenades, UBGLs, mortar shells and Improvised Explosive Devices in Poonch this year.

A total of 4,192 cordon and search operations were conducted in the district this year, as against 1,122 in 2024, the officer said.

Hussain said seven cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, eight properties worth over Rs 1.04 crore were attached to curb terror financing and 176 preventive actions were taken.

The establishment of new Special Operations Group (SOG) camps and strengthening of Border Police Posts (BPPs) enhanced response capability and area domination in sensitive zones, the SSP said.

He said 41 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with 57 accused arrested in 2025. Five peddlers were detained under the PIT-NDPS, 16 bank accounts were frozen and drug-linked properties worth Rs 1.40 crore were attached.

During Operation Sindoor, Hussain said, police evacuated 17,698 civilians from shelling-hit areas and safely disposed of 197 live artillery shells.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, said police maintained an aggressive and people-centric policing approach throughout 2025 and achieved significant success in curbing narcotics trafficking, cybercrime and illegal mining, while strengthening police-public partnership across the district.

During intensified operations against overground workers and other unlawful activities, he said, a total of 10 people were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), including four identified OGWs.

As part of sustained counter-terror operations, eight terrorist hideouts were busted and 152 preventive actions were taken against OGWs to thwart any potential threats to public order and security, he said.

Sikarwar said police also attached 19 properties, with an estimated total value of over Rs 2.22 crore, linked to unlawful activities.

In 2025, police registered 80 NDPS cases and arrested 120 accused persons, and destroyed over 41 kg of heroin, he said.