JK's unity non-negotiable; bifurcation demand not in Jammu’s interest: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Terming the unity of Jammu and Kashmir as “non-negotiable”, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the calls for fresh bifurcation by some BJP leaders were misguided and would ultimately harm the interests of the Jammu region.

He said as long as the plough-bearing flag of the National Conference continues to fly across the Union Territory, no power on earth will dare attempt to divide the region on regional or religious lines.

He was addressing the concluding session of his party's two-day block presidents’ convention here. The convention, which commenced on Monday, was chaired by NC President Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah, who is also the vice president of National Conference, highlighted his government’s pro-people, pro-Jammu measures -- increased ration quotas, free bus rides for women, enhanced pensions, free land for landslide victims and the restoration of the historic Darbar Move.

On October 16 last year, the NC government fulfilled its election promise by restoring the Darbar Move -- a practice under which the government functions six months each in Jammu and Srinagar.

The Darbar move, introduced by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago, had stopped by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in June 2021.

Omar Abdullah also stressed that initiatives across tourism, roads, healthcare, education and recruitment are driving Jammu back onto the path of progress and development.

Taking a sharp dig at BJP leaders, Omar Abdullah said those who stopped the Darbar Move or celebrated the closure of a medical college cannot claim to be Jammu’s well-wishers.

He warned that such “narrow, divisive politics” has harmed Jammu before and will continue to do so, something the NC government will never allow.

The chief minister reiterated that as long as the NC flag flies, no force can divide Jammu and Kashmir.

Targeting Leader of opposition Sunil Sharma, he said the bifurcation talk is a personal power play.

“If he wants to be the chief minister, why only Jammu and not J-K? If ambition drives him so much, let him contest Jammu municipal elections,” he said.

He said the BJP leaders' dream of ruling would not extend beyond Kanak Mandi and Raghunath Bazar, parts of Jammu city, as the people of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal will never support divisive agendas.

He warned that such wishful and dangerous politics will only harm Jammu’s interests, which the National Conference remains steadfast in protecting.

“National Conference has always stood firm in protecting the secular character of the region. Despite being a Muslim-majority region, the people of Jammu and Kashmir chose to align with a secular India and remain steadfast despite persistent propaganda from across the border," he said.

The convention concluded with a firm resolve to continue the struggle for the welfare of the people and to work tirelessly towards the establishment of a democratic, secular and just society in Jammu and Kashmir.

A detailed report of the deliberations and recommendations will be presented to party president and the chief minister, a party spokesman said.