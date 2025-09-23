JLF co-founder Sanjoy Roy to turn author with 'There's a Ghost in My Room'

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Sanjoy K Roy, co-founder of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and managing director of Teamwork Arts, is set to turn author with his part memoir and part supernatural travelogue, "There’s a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural", releasing on October 27.

Rich in "period detail, humour and adventure", the book is touted to be an "unusual and captivating memoir" which would enthral both the haunted-world sceptic and those who believe. It is published by Harper Collins India.

"I am neither mystic nor sceptic, neither soothsayer nor steeped in the occult. But the supernatural and the otherworldly are realities for me. Join me on my journey through time as I explore different dimensions of existence and embrace the miracles of daily life," Roy said in a statement.

From growing up in a haunted house in then-Calcutta to meeting restless spirits in Lutyens’ Delhi, Jerusalem, and Edinburgh, Roy guides readers through a captivating journey into another realm.

Whether soothing playful ghosts or facing dark forces, his straightforward storytelling vividly brings this mysterious world to life.

The narrative also highlights Roy’s extraordinary experiences, blending his student days at St. Stephen’s College, his career in television, and his role as the visionary behind some of India’s most renowned cultural events.

According to Udayan Mitra, executive publisher at HarperCollins, "There’s a Ghost in My Room" takes readers on a rollercoaster ride through his remarkable life, and some of the many hair-raising encounters with the supernatural and the otherworldly that he has had.

"Full of charm, wit, adventure and joie de vivre, this is a fascinating and very entertaining read. We at HarperCollins are delighted to be able to bring it to readers everywhere," he added. PTI MG MAH MAH