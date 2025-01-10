JLF Delhi preview offers program glimpse of 18th edition of literature festival

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The 18th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, which will return to Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur from January 30, offered a glimpse of its detailed programming at its Delhi preview on Thursday evening.

Organised by Teamwork Arts at The Leela Palace here, the event hosted litterateurs, diplomats, and artists to preview what all is to be expected at the upcoming literary extravaganza.

JLF will feature a lineup of over 300 luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Booker Prize-winners, journalists, policymakers, and acclaimed writers, including Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Dufflo, Amol Palekar, Ira Mukhoty, Geetanjali Shree, David Hare, Manav Kaul, Javed Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Yuvan Aves, Shahu Patole, Kallol Bhattacharjee, and Venki Ramakrishnan.

Speaking at the preview, historian and festival co-director William Dalrymple said that the festival continues to serve as a global platform where "some of the world’s most influential voices come together to engage, inspire, and exchange ideas".

"It fosters meaningful dialogue across a wide range of topics, bridging perspectives from diverse cultural and intellectual backgrounds. It not only celebrates literature but also acts as a beacon for understanding and collaboration in an increasingly interconnected yet divided world," Dalrymple said.

The festival will feature sessions with focus on themes such as democracy and equality to examine the timeless quest for justice and the truths behind constitutional ideals, while the crime fiction segment will bring thrilling narratives of mystery and suspense, and the biographies and memoirs section promises to offer intimate insights into extraordinary lives.

For food enthusiasts, the gastronomy theme will celebrate culinary traditions and flavours that unite cultures across borders. Additionally, sessions on theatre adaptations, cinema, history, and culture will present an array of perspectives, celebrating the diverse narratives that shape the global collective heritage.

“This edition weaves a dynamic mosaic of books, ideas, arguments, and epiphanies. With 26 languages-13 international and 13 Indian-it opens windows to many worlds, celebrating a unique linguistic landscape of 'Many Languages, One Literature.' A vintage edition awaits," Namita Gokhale, writer and festival co-director, said.

The festival will also host the likes of Andrew O'Hagan, Benjamin Moser, David Nicholls, Ghaith Abdul-Ahad, Gideon Levy, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Imtiaz Ali, Jenny Erpenbeck, James Wood, Priyanka Mattoo, Sunit Amrith, Tina Brown, Prayaag Akbar, Philip Marsden, Manu S Pillai, and Susan Jung.

"This year’s edition exemplifies the transformative power of books and ideas, building bridges across cultural and intellectual divides to celebrate our universal love for literature. The Festival creates a space for thoughtful exchange, where stories and ideas come to life, fostering empathy, understanding, and collective growth,” Sanjoy K. Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, said.

The concurrent Jaipur BookMark (JBM) publishing conclave will celebrate its 12th year with a focus on translations, storytelling innovations, and the role of AI in shaping the future of publishing.

Jaipur Music Stage (JMS) will feature music performances by popular artistes and ensembles, including Kailash Kher’s Kailasa, The Amir Khusrau Project by Abhijit Pohankar, Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein by Dastaan LIVE, Kamakshi Khanna, Susheela Raman & Sam Mills, Nathoo Lal Solanki & Chugge Khan, and Hrishi.

The festival will come to an end on February 3. PTI MAH MAH BK BK