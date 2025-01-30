JLF official cuts PTI interview with Palestinian envoy midway, shoves woman journalist

Jaipur: A Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) official barged into the Press Trust of India’s interview with Palestinian envoy to India Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer on Thursday and pushed aside a woman journalist as he walked in to forcibly terminate the interaction midway.

The high drama took place on the opening day of the 18th edition of the five-day festival, which this year features a lineup of 300 luminaries such as Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, journalists, policymakers and acclaimed writers.

Abu Azer, visibly shocked by the interruption, asked the official in what capacity was he being stopped from talking to the news agency.

"I am here as a guest and I have always liked this festival. The person was very rude and impolite to cut the interview. It does nothing to me as a diplomat but it raises questions about JLF's treatment of the media," he told PTI later.

During the heated argument with PTI journalists and Abu Azer, the JLF official said the "interview was not sanctioned" by their PR team.

Abu Azer is attending the literature festival in the capacity of a “friend of festival” and not as a speaker, he argued.

He further said the interview, which was set in the background of a JLF standee, could not happen because "it cannot be taken as a statement from the JLF".

Following the fracas, the senior JLF management met the diplomat. Abu Azer later said he has been asked to not use the media lounge for interactions as he is not a speaker.

Several members of the organising team apologised for what had happened. However, the management did not give an official statement. One official said the interview can take place outside of the media lounge and at a venue that does not show JLF's logo or name.