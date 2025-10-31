JLF producer Sanjoy Roy releases book on his paranormal encounters

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Sanjoy K Roy, producer of JLF and managing director of Teamwork Arts, released his new book, "There's a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural", at a special gathering held 'Under the Banyan Tree' at 1AQ on Thursday.

Roy was joined by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and led a conversation on all things supernatural with journalist-writer Mrinal Pande.

The duo, Roy and Pande, blended memory, nostalgia, and reflections of a kaleidoscopic life, analysing how the supernatural is "an undeniable, almost spiritual, and often obtrusive presence" for some.

Starting from his first encounter with ghosts at the age of five while visiting his ancestral home in Kolkata to his parents' house in Lutyens' Delhi and later his own place in Safdarjung, Roy talked about his continuing association with the spirits, a fair mix of both good and bad kind.

In his debut book, an “accidental memoir”, Roy records and relates in anecdotal detail his extraordinary life and the variety of supernatural apparitions that have appeared to him at various points across multiple locations.

“Much of the book is set in that twilight space where you navigate between this world and the one, we perhaps don’t fully understand," Roy said.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, is touted to be an "unusual and captivating memoir" which would enthral both the haunted-world sceptic and those who believe.

“He (Sanjoy) has led a remarkably extraordinary life, one that has involved extensive travel across territories, countries, and continents, and engagement in various kinds of activities including advertising, theatre, and arts entrepreneurship. The book arises out of these experiences, but what ties it all together is the series of run-ins he’s had with the supernatural," Udayan Mitra, executive publisher, HarperCollins India, said.

Priced at Rs 599, the book is available at online and offline stores.