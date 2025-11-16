JMC on mission to restore 17 water bodies in Jammu for ecological revival

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has launched a comprehensive initiative to restore and revitalise 17 water bodies across the city, aiming at reviving their ecological, cultural and community value.

The initiative includes desilting, cleaning, landscaping and creating public-friendly spaces around these long-neglected water resources, including ponds and wells, marking one of the largest urban water-heritage revival drives in recent years, an official said.

"The JMC has launched a comprehensive plan to restore and rejuvenate all water bodies within its jurisdiction. The ponds, wells and streams which once served as vital sources of water and community spaces are gradually disappearing due to urbanisation and neglect," JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

"The corporation is fully committed to conserving these natural assets, as they are essential for maintaining ecological balance, groundwater recharge and cultural heritage," he said.

Yadav, along with concerned MLAs Sham Lal Sharma and Surendra Kumar, laid the foundation stone for the conservation and complete restoration of historic ponds at Upper Barnai in Jammu north and the Durgochak area of Sangrampur in Marh in the past week.

He said the JMC has taken up projects for the rejuvenation of 17 water bodies in Jammu city, which will revive traditional water recharge sources.

The rejuvenation of Jal Talab in Upper Barnai is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 35.70 lakh. The project includes the cleaning and desilting of the pond, construction of a walking track around it for residents, plantation of trees and ornamental plants to enhance greenery and installation of high-quality benches for the comfort of visitors.

The initiative aims not only to restore the pond’s ecological balance but also to transform it into a clean, green and attractive recreational spot for the local community, the official said.

Similarly, a total of Rs 23.36 lakh has been earmarked for the Durgochak project. The rejuvenation plan includes cleaning the pond, installing guardrails, constructing a walkway around the pond, planting ornamental plants, and developing high-quality green banks.

"JMC is working diligently to upgrade civic infrastructure and improve facilities across all wards. The installation of streetlights across the city is progressing rapidly to illuminate streets, enhance public safety and improve the overall urban environment," Yadav said. PTI TAS HIG