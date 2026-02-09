JMC razes over 100 shanties in drive against unhygienic slums in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) More than 100 shanties were razed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) as part of an extensive demolition exercise targeting 'unhygienic slums' across the city, an official said.

The drive was conducted near Jaggi Darbar, Paloura, near Janipur Police Station, Lower Roopnagar, and Subhash Nagar areas on the directions of the Municipal Commissioner Devansh Yadav in a step towards safeguarding public health and improving sanitation standards, the official said.

During the operation, unhygienic slum settlements lacking basic sanitation facilities were identified and removed. These settlements posed a serious threat to public health, environmental hygiene, and urban sanitation, he added.

Officials said such unauthorised and unsanitary constructions not only violate municipal norms but also hamper the city's efforts to maintain cleanliness and public health standards, particularly under the Open Defecation Free (ODF) framework.

Similar demolition and enforcement drives will continue in other parts of Jammu city in the coming days to curb the mushrooming of unhygienic structures and to ensure strict compliance with sanitation regulations, the official said.

Reiterating its commitment towards building a clean, healthy, and ODF-compliant Jammu, the JMC has appealed to the general public to extend full cooperation and adhere to sanitation norms for the collective well-being of the city. PTI TAS NB