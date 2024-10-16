JMM accuses Election Commission of favouring BJP, calls them ‘Bunty Aur Babli’

Ranchi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India of working in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the two were like the protagonist couple in the 2005 Bollywood blockbuster ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.

The ruling party of Jharkhand also charged the BJP and the ECI with trying to harm constitutional bodies and alleged that the central government is misusing central agencies like ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department.

The party’s accusations came a day after the ECI announced that elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will be held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

Responding to the charges, the BJP claimed that the abusive words used against the ECI and central agencies clearly show the desperation and disappointment of the JMM.

“Elections will be held in two phases but under a game plan. The election schedule proves this. Its script was written in Assam Bhavan and the seal was put in the Delhi BJP headquarters. The Election Commission only released it,” JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya alleged in a press conference here.

By ‘Assam Bhavan’, he apparently hinted at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is the BJP’s election co-incharge for Jharkhand.

Bhattacharya questioned how the Assam chief minister was aware of the election dates announcement.

“In some constituencies in a single district, polling will be conducted on separate dates. The way the matter was decided, it appears the ECI is trying to favour the BJP. The BJP and the Election Commission are like Bunty and Babli of a Bollywood movie, who sold Taj Mahal," the JMM leader alleged.

Bhattacharya claimed that in the Mandu constituency in Hazaribag, the elections were scheduled in the second phase so that top BJP leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah could hold meetings on a day close to the polling and influence voters in adjoining constituencies.

Likewise, Khijri and Silli constituencies in Ranchi district were scheduled to go to polls in the second phase “under a strategy”, he alleged.

“I appeal to the Centre and ECI not to harm constitutional institutions like this," Bhattacharya said.

The BJP in a statement rejected the allegations levelled by the JMM.

"Prime Minister Modi is the most popular leader in the world, and even if he addresses a gathering in the US, the people of Jharkhand will listen to him with respect," the statement said.

It also objected to the JMM for referring to the BJP and the Election Commission as "Bunty Aur Babli".

“There is only one Bunty-Babli in Jharkhand and everyone knows who they are,” the party said without elaboration.

The ruling coalition of JMM, Congress and RJD has looted Jharkhand, it alleged.

Forty-three of the constituencies are going to polls on November 13 while elections in the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20.

The saffron party has announced that its seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA is "almost final," with the first list of candidates expected within the next two days.

According to the proposed arrangement, the Sudesh Mahto-led AJSU Party will contest 9-11 seats, while the JD(U) will field candidates in two constituencies. Talks regarding seat-sharing with LJP (Ram Vilas) are scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, pending the return of its chief Chirag Paswan from abroad.

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the JMM-led alliance will contest all 81 seats, although the seat-sharing formula among the allies – Congress and RJD - is yet to be finalised. PTI NAM NN