JMM believes in dynastic politics; fields Hemant Soren, wife, brother: Himanta

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday criticised the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for dynastic politics, pointing to their candidate list that includes "husband, wife, and brother." Sarma, who is BJP's Jharkhand election co-in-charge, was referring to the JMM list that includes the names of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren and brother Basan Soren.

"The JMM's candidate list clearly reflects dynastic politics," he said, noting the familial connections among the candidates.

He also suggested that the JMM lacks a diverse candidate pool, remarking that if needed, the BJP could supply additional candidates, referring to some leaders from the saffron party who have recently joined the JMM.

Polling to the 81-member assembly in the state will be held on November 13 and November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM MNB