JMM, BJP trade barbs over Simdega district administration's meeting on church security

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) The ruling JMM and opposition BJP in Jharkhand on Monday were engaged in a war of words over a meeting convened by the Simdega district administration about providing security to churches and other law and order issues.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi asserted that if security has to be given, it should be done for all places of worship of all religions, while JMM spokesperson Tanuj Khatri alleged that the former chief minister wants to incite people on religious lines for political gains.

The Simdega administration convened the meeting after miscreants assaulted two priests and looted over Rs 3 lakh in cash at a Catholic church at Tumdegi Parish under Simdega Mufassil police station limits last week.

In a press statement, Marandi criticised the Simdega district administration's decision of calling a meeting on October 15 on the issue of providing security to Churches and other law and order issues.

"If Chief Minister Hemant Soren wants to arrange for security, then why only for churches? Why isn't he concerned about providing security to tribal religious places like Sarna, Masna and Hadgadi sites, Jaher Thaan, Manjhi Thaan, temples, mosques, and gurdwaras?" the leader of the opposition in the assembly said..

Marandi alleged that in the past few years, incidents of encroachment and occupation on lands of Santals' Jaher Thaan and Manjhi Thaan have occurred at many places in Jharkhand, leading to disputes.

"Tribals have to protest day after day against encroachment on lands of their Sarna sites, Masna sites, and Hadgadi lands, and for their security. Attacks have taken place on temples in Jharkhand," alleged Marandi.

Responding to the allegation, the JMM spokesperson claimed that the BJP leader has no work left in the party and seems to utter baseless allegations "just to stay in the limelight and incite people on religious lines for political gains".

"Whenever Babulal Marandi makes any statement, people know that it might be based on manipulated and false notions, and do not take his statement seriously now," claimed Khatri.

The JMM's ally Congress said that BJP leaders should be reminded about attacks on religious institutions when they were in power in the state before 2019.

"Using the church as a political tool shows the political bankruptcy of the state BJP. Babulal Marandi should first take a look at the incidents of attacks on religious places of tribals and other communities when they were in power," Congress spokesperson Satish P Munjini in a statement.

He said that it is the responsibility of the district administration and the government to provide security to religious places of all communities and the Simdega district authorities is doing the right thing.

"During the BJP regime, more than 500 Sarna, Masna and Hadgadi sites were encroached upon. They should spell out what action was taken then. There were even incidents of attacks on temples in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Chaibasa and Giridih during the BJP rule," the Congress leader alleged.

Simdega Superintendent of Police Mohammed Arshi told PTI that so far no arrest has been made in connection with the loot and attack on the church.

"We are carrying out an investigation and hope to nab the culprits soon. The meeting has been called by the district administration on October 15 to issue some security guidelines to the churches in the district, especially installation of CCTV cameras and deputation of security personnel as they keep cash in the church," the SP said. PTI RPS ANB NN