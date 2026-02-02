JMM celebrates 47th foundation day with slew of programmes

Dumka, Feb 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday celebrated its 47th foundation day with a host of prorammes in various parts of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also the party president, kicked off the celebrations by hoisting the JMM flag at Gandhi Maidan in Dumka.

“I participated in the 47th Foundation Day programme of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Dumka. On this occasion, hearty congratulations, best wishes, and Johar to all,” Soren said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, thousands of JMM workers took out a procession with traditional musical instruments and weapons such as ‘dhol’, ‘nagara’, bows and arrows from Santal Paragana College Ground, which culminated at Gandhi Maidan.

The procession was led by JMM legislators Basant Soren and Lois Marandi.

The chief minister is scheduled to address JMM workers later on Monday.

Senior party leaders, including MPs Nalin Soren and Vijay Kumar Hansda, ministers Sudivya Kumar and Yogendera Prasad, along with MLAs, are also participating in the celebratory events. PTI CORR SAN RBT