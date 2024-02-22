JMM central executive committee discusses strategy for LS polls

Ranchi, Feb 22 (PTI) JMM central executive committee members on Thursday decided to focus on ensuring victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and strengthening the ongoing agitation seeking justice for former chief minister Hemant Soren, a senior party official said.

The meeting was held at the CM's residence under the chairmanship of Champai Soren.

Senior JMM leader and Minister Mithilesh Thakur said, "The central executive committee was convened to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and discuss the current political situation in the state." The committee members decided to focus on registering victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats.

"We will also contest in some seats in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. We will make efforts to win maximum seats in a bid to remove the BJP from power at the Centre," he said.

JMM leader Sarfaraz Ahmed said various issues were discussed including the works done during the previous Hemant Soren government. PTI SAN MNB