JMM, Cong looting people of Jharkhand: Chhattisgarh CM

Singhbhum (Jharkhand), May 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday accused the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand of looting the people of the state and appealed to voters to give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at a rally in Singhbhum, Sai alleged that corruption within the JMM-Congress coalition government was the reason for Jharkhand's stagnation.

"The JMM-Congress coalition government is engaged in corruption and looting the people of the state. Though Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are mineral-rich states, Chhattisgarh progressed a lot while Jharkhand remained backward due to corruption and loot." He emphasised the rejection of the Congress nationwide due to its flawed policies and corruption.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Geeta Kora, Sai stressed the need to defeat the Congress and JMM in the elections. "Congress and JMM needed to be given a befitting reply in this election," he said.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives benefiting the poor, such as housing, LPG access, toilets, and banking.

Sai outlined Modi's economic goals, aiming for India to become the world's third-largest economy by 2029 and a developed nation by 2047.

Singhbhum will go to polls on May 13 along with Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu. PTI SAN SAN MNB