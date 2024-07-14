JMM, Cong made 461 promises in manifestos before previous J'khand polls, all bundle of lies: Shivraj

Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that the JMM and the Congress had made a total of 461 promises in their manifestos before the previous assembly elections in Jharkhand but those were "nothing but a bundle of lies".

The BJP election in-charge for Jharkhand was in Ranchi to attend a party programme.

"JMM had made 144 promises to the people in its manifesto, while the Congress had made 317 promises. In all, the alliance had made 461 promises but those were nothing but a bundle of lies," Chouhan said while speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

He said that the JMM, in its manifesto, had promised to provide lakhs of jobs and unemployment allowances of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 to youths.

"Not a single unemployed youth in the state has got the benefit so far," he said.

"Similarly, the party promised to create women banks to provide loans to women and kisan banks for farmers. I want to ask the alliance government how many women and kisan banks have been set up in the state," Chouhan said.

He said the ruling government had promised to develop Jharkhand through tourism and not by promoting mining.

"Tourism has not developed but mining is rampant," Chouhan said.

"The JMM had further promised to make Palamu, Garhwa, Giridih, Chaibasa, Dumka and Deoghar world-class cities at an amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The CM should reply why the residents of these six cities were cheated," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan took part in workers' felicitation and Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Khijri assembly segment.

The state BJP has been organising assembly seat-wise worker felicitation and Vijay Sankalp Sabha from July 6 to celebrate the success of the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won eight Lok Sabha seats, while its ally AJSU Party bagged one. The programme will continue till July 15.

"The NDA won nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and took a lead in 52 of the 81 assembly constituencies in the recently concluded parliamentary polls. I congratulate the workers for the success," he said.

Reacting to Chouhan's allegations, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that the Union minister would not mention the "exemplary work done in the last five years in the state".

"He (Chouhan) will also not speak about the two crore jobs that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to the youths of the country. He will not talk about the Vyapam scam that had taken place in Madhya Pradesh during his regime," Thakur said.

He claimed that the alliance government in Jharkhand waived farmers' loan, introduced universal pension, Rs 1,000 finance assistance for women between the age group of 21 and 49, among other initiatives. PTI SAN RG SAN ACD