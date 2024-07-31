JMM, Cong seek action against oppn leader for ‘disrespecting’ Speaker in J'khand Assembly

Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) The ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand on Wednesday sought action against the leader of the opposition Amar Bauri in the state assembly for allegedly disrespecting Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto.

The Congress and JMM members alleged that Bauri, a BJP leader, disrespected the Speaker by pointing a finger at him during a discussion on the supplementary budget on Tuesday.

Soon after the House assembled, the issue was raised by Congress MLA Pradip Yadav who was later backed by JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar.

While the ruling MLAs demanded Bauri’s apology, the BJP said freedom of expression cannot be suppressed.

"Pointing finger at the Speaker by the leader of the opposition was contempt of the House. I seek action against him. Otherwise, it will be repeated," Yadav said.

He alleged that Bauri also told the media on Tuesday that the Speaker has become a spokesperson for the government.

Replying to this, Bauri said that he has great respect for the Speaker.

"If any issue pinches me, I would place my words before the speaker. No post is God's post which cannot be questioned," Bauri said.

India is a democratic country and "if I was not allowed to speak, it would be a dictatorship," he said.

Speaking on the issue, JMM legislator Sudivya Kumar said, "Bauri told the chair – ‘do whatever you want to do’. He (Bauri) should seek an apology from the House as well as the people of Jharkhand for this." BJP MLA CP Singh said that the constitution gives the right to freedom of expression, which cannot be suppressed.

The Speaker's chair is the supreme in the House and "Bauri's intention was not to disregard the chair but to place his points," Singh said.

Speaker Mahto said that in order to express freedom of expression, conduct must be taken into consideration.

After a heated exchange of words between the ruling and opposition members, the question hour started.

BJP MLA Anant Ojha raised the question on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Jharkhand.

The government replied that they achieved 54.02 per cent of the target.

Earlier, the opposition BJP staged a protest outside the assembly holding a long banner mentioning the government's promises made to the state people.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan alleged that the government has cheated all including women, youth, assistant police, para teachers and others.

When they raise their issues, the government baton charged them, he alleged. PTI SAN NAM NN