JMM-Cong spreading anarchy in Jharkhand after poll results, alleges BJP

Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday accused the JMM and the Congress of spreading anarchy in Jharkhand through alleged attacks on activists of the saffron camp after the assembly poll results.

Those who worked for the BJP or voted for the party in the assembly elections were targeted, and even people from the minority community were "not spared", the saffron camp's state unit working president Ravindra Rai alleged.

“In Barhait, the assembly constituency of Acting Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a section of the minority community worked for the BJP during the polls. They are now being targeted and their houses are pelted with stones,” Rai claimed during a press conference here.

He alleged that BJP workers or supporters were attacked in Pakur, Rajmahal and other parts of the state.

“In Baharagora and Chakuliya, the ruling party workers are spreading anarchy. The JMM-Congress alliance should not make the mistake of turning Jharkhand into Bengal. Our leaders lodged complaints with the police but the situation is still not under control,” he claimed.

Rai said that they appealed to the Jharkhand chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to take cognizance of incidents of post-poll violence and take stern action against those trying to create disturbance.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Babulal Marandi met family members of a party supporter whose house was allegedly pelted with stones in Barhait assembly constituency.

“We are celebrating Constitution Day today. The Indian Constitution is the protective shield of democracy but the JMM and the Congress are arrogant and attacking the democracy,” Marandi alleged.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress, however, denied the BJP’s allegations.

“BJP workers are fighting with each other after the polls. Our people are not involved,” JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti said, "The BJP leaders have not yet come out of the shock of poll results. Instead of finding the reasons for their defeat, they are calling workers of the INDIA bloc fanatics. The allegations are nothing but an attempt to hide the failure of the BJP.” In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24.

The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats. PTI SAN BDC