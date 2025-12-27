JMM demonstrates against VB-G RAM G across Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 27 (PTI) The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Saturday held demonstrations against VB-G RAM G across the state, claiming that it would take away jobs rather than creating them.

JMM workers raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre during the demonstrations in the headquarters of all 24 districts.

In Ranchi, JMM members demonstrated at the Subhash Chandra Bose Park in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office. They later submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, who joined the Ranchi demonstration, said, "The party is planning a series of protests from the block level to the state level against the renaming of MGNREGA. The new law is more about taking away jobs than creating them." He alleged that the BJP was "tarnishing" the name of Lord Ram.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was passed by the Parliament on December 18, and on December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to it, making it a law.

The new law replaced the existing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment per rural household per financial year. PTI RPS RPS SOM